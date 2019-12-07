Madison Youth Choirs

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: During our winter concert series, over 350 Madison Youth Choirs singers will explore the multifaceted ways that artists cast an original vision, revealing how composers have pushed musical boundaries and illuminated ideas ahead of their time.

Saturday, December 7, 7:00pm (boychoirs)

Sunday, December 8, 3:00pm (girlchoirs)

Sunday, December 8, 7:30pm (high school ensembles)

Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St., Middleton WI, 53562

$10 adults/$5 students ages 7-18, free for children under 7. Tickets available at the door.

View Map
Music
608-238-7464
