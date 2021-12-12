ONLINE: Madison Youth Choirs

press release:

As a new era dawns at Madison Youth Choirs (MYC), we have a special opportunity to ponder what it means to be the first residents of a new home, the Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts), that will inspire creative young minds for generations to come. Each of MYC's 300 young singers will play a role in building a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and thoughtfulness.

Throughout the semester, our singers have discussed what it means to be an ancestor, how they see the imprint of our ancestors in music, art, and poetry, and the impressions they would like to leave in their time here. Every choir is also studying Amanda Gorman’s poem “In This Place,” which will serve as an inspiration and anchor for our entire 2021-2022 season.

A small sample of the variety of works our choirs are exploring this semester: Roger Bourland’s setting of Francisco X. Alarcón’s poetry, “In a Neighborhood in Los Angeles;” Sarah Quartel’s “All the Way Home;” Purcell's "Sound the Trumpet;" the traditional piece "Now I Walk in Beauty" featuring reflective lyrics by ancestors of the Navajo people; and Stephen Chatman’s musical setting of John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields.”

We’re especially excited to share our work in our first live concert since February 2020! To celebrate this return to live performance, we’ll be professionally recording and streaming every concert with our friends from Audio for the Arts in multiple locations, all accessible on MYC's website, in addition to welcoming a small audience of singers’ family members in MYArts’ Starlight Theater. Join us via the livestream on Sunday, December 12 at 1pm, 3:30pm and 7:30pm.

"Ancestors in Training" MYC's Winter Concert Series

Streaming live at madisonyouthchoirs.org. There is no charge to access the streaming link, and the concerts will be recorded for later viewing for a limited time.

Sunday, December 12, 2021

1:00pm Choraliers, Con Gioia, and Capriccio

3:30pm Purcell, Britten, and Holst

7:30pm Cantilena, Cantabile, and Ragazzi

MYC's Winter Concerts are generously endowed by the Diane Ballweg Performance Fund and supported by Dane Arts (with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation), the Capitol Lakes Foundation, the Madison Arts Commission, and the Wisconsin Arts Board, with additional funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Madison Youth Choirs (MYC):

Recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) welcomes singers of all ability levels, annually serving more than 1000 young people, ages 7-18, through a wide variety of choral programs in our community. Cultivating a comprehensive music education philosophy that inspires self-confidence, responsibility, and a spirit of inquiry leading students to become "expert noticers," MYC creates accessible, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive in the arts and beyond.