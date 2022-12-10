Madison Youth Choirs

press release: MYC is celebrating their 20th anniversary season by revisiting one of the most fascinating educational themes in their two-decade history: the connection between music and architecture. Every week in rehearsals, conductors and singers are exploring the use of form in architecture and in choral music by studying elements such as rhythm, arch, and harmony; looking at the building blocks composers use to create layered, richly textured work; and by looking at the literal building blocks of their new home at MYArts, which has inspired lively discussions and new levels of "expert noticing."

Join MYC in learning about these musical and architectural connections at their winter concert series on December 10 and 11, 2022 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center

Purchase tickets online in advance or at the door (by cash or check only) 30 minutes before each concert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students under 19. All seating is general admission. The Liquid Architecture concerts will also be streamed live on MYC's website.

Find our livestreams here:

And don't miss MYC performing with the Madison Symphony Orchestra at Overture Hall the first weekend of December when they present A Madison Symphony Christmas.

MYC’s winter concerts are generously endowed by the Diane Ballweg Performance Fund and supported by Dane Arts (with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation), the Madison Arts Commission, and the Wisconsin Arts Board, with additional funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Learn more about MYC and their 20th anniversary season: visit madisonyouthchoirs.org.