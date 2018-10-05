press release: There is no featured reader for this edition of the MadTown Poetry Open Mic so there will be plenty of time for everyone to share their poetry / spoken word / stories / etc.

Sign Up starts at 7:30 and the event starts at 8.

Hosted by Kelli Miner.

The Madtown Poetry Open Mic welcomes all forms of poetry. Each month a featured reader is showcased for 15-20 minutes, followed by the open mic. Readers in the open mic are invited to read their original work for up to five minutes.