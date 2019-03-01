press release: Sign Up starts at 7:30 and the event starts at 8.

Hosted by Kelli Miner.

Featured reader: Franklin K.R. Cline is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, a Distinguished Dissertation Fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a member of Woodland Pattern Book Center’s Board of Directors. His first book, So What, was published in 2017 by Vegetarian Alcoholic Press.

The Madtown Poetry Open Mic welcomes all forms of poetry. Each month a featured reader is showcased for 15-20 minutes, followed by the open mic. Readers in the open mic are invited to read their original work for up to five minutes.