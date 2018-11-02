press release: Fri. Nov. 2 features a book launch and reading by Ron Czerwien from his new poetry chapbook, “a little rain, a little more.”

Sign Up starts at 7:30 and the event starts at 8.

The Madtown Poetry Open Mic welcomes all forms of poetry. Each month a featured reader is showcased for 15-20 minutes, followed by the open mic. Readers in the open mic are invited to read their original work for up to five minutes.