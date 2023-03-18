× Expand Aldo Leopold Nature Center Some kids examine a hand drill. A past Maple Syrup Fest.

media release: Come one, come all to Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s unique and unforgettable celebration of the season – it’s Maple Syrup Fest! This free, family-friendly event offers a blend of indoor and outdoor activities found nowhere else in Madison. Stations throughout the nature center grounds will lead visitors – at their own pace – through the history and science of maple syruping in Wisconsin and beyond. Visitors will learn when and how to tap trees for sap, can sample real Wisconsin maple syrup, and test their skills at identifying the real deal. Maple ice cream sundaes will be available for a fee. Mark your calendars today for our sticky sweet kick-off to spring!

Activities include:

· Tasting REAL maple tree sap

· Testing your nature smarts with maple syrup trivia

· Learning how maple syrup is made

· Touring the rustic Children’s Shack

· Discovering the legend behind maple syrup

· Imagining farm life in the 1800s

· Watching maple syrup cooking demonstrations

· And for a fee…enjoying ice cream topped with real Wisconsin maple syrup

This event is FREE and open to the public. FREE parking is available at Ahuska Park (400 E. Broadway) with a FREE shuttle that will run every 15-20 minutes. Food carts will be available on site for a fee.

Many thanks to our 2023 Partners for making this event possible, including Wisconsin Public Radio!

Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona, Saturday, March 18, 2023 ∙ 1 - 4 pm

FREE and Open to the Public ∙ Walk-ins Welcome

Information: www.aldoleopoldnaturecenter. org or (608) 221-0404 x 1.