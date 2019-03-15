Mayoral Candidates Forum

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:

Mayoral Candidate Forum

Friday, March 15, 12 - 1 PM (doors open 11:30 AM)

Urban League, 2222 S. Park Street

Moderated by:

Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., PhD

Panelists Representing:

100 Black Men of Madison

African American Council of Churches

Madison Black Women Rock

NAACP Dane County

Refreshments will be provided.

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
