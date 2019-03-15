Mayoral Candidates Forum
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release:
Mayoral Candidate Forum
Friday, March 15, 12 - 1 PM (doors open 11:30 AM)
Urban League, 2222 S. Park Street
Moderated by:
Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., PhD
Panelists Representing:
100 Black Men of Madison
African American Council of Churches
Madison Black Women Rock
NAACP Dane County
Refreshments will be provided.
