Mayoral Candidates Forum

media release: Community forum with candidates for Madison mayor: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, Gloria Reyes.

Event hosted by Urban League of Greater Madison, Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign, NAACP Dane County Branch #36AB, 100 Black Men of Madison, the Madison Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and The Gamma Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Refreshments will be provided. Contact Anthony Whitaker at 608.514.6000 with questions.

RSVP kindly requested at ulgm.org/FORUM

https://www.facebook.com/events/645051157306710/