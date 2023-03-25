Mayoral Candidates Forum

media release: Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum

Saturday, March 25, 6 - 7 PM (doors open 5:30 PM), Urban League, 2222 S. Park Street, Madison

Community forum with candidates for Madison Mayor: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes.

Refreshments will be provided. Contact Anthony Whitaker at 608.514.6000 with questions.

Space is limited. RSVP kindly requested at www.ulgm.org/FORUM