Mayoral Candidates Forum
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum
Saturday, March 25, 6 - 7 PM (doors open 5:30 PM), Urban League, 2222 S. Park Street, Madison
Community forum with candidates for Madison Mayor: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes.
Refreshments will be provided. Contact Anthony Whitaker at 608.514.6000 with questions.
Space is limited. RSVP kindly requested at www.ulgm.org/FORUM
Info
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Politics & Activism, Public Notices