Middleton Community Orchestra

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, Middleton High School 2100 Bristol St. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: We have an entertaining evening planned for Wednesday December 20. Think of it as an early New Year's Eve concert. The MCO is having a great time preparing this concert with our regular guest conductor, Kyle Knox and our soloist, Naha Greenholtz, who many of you know as the Madison Symphony concertmaster.

Strauss            Overture to Die Fledermaus 

Brahms            Hungarian Dances 5,6,7 

Dvořák﻿             Slavonic Dances Op.46 nos. 6,7

Tchaikovsky   Selections from the Swan Lake Suite 

                       Opening Scene, Little Swans, Czardas, Dance Russe,

                       Naha Greenholtz, violin

Strauss            Persian March  

Ravel             Tzigane, Naha Greenholtz, violin  

Strauss           Emperor Waltz  

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, Middleton High School 2100 Bristol St. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Holidays, Music
608-212-8690
