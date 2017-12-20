Middleton Community Orchestra
Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, Middleton High School 2100 Bristol St. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Chris Hynes
Naha Greenholtz
press release: We have an entertaining evening planned for Wednesday December 20. Think of it as an early New Year's Eve concert. The MCO is having a great time preparing this concert with our regular guest conductor, Kyle Knox and our soloist, Naha Greenholtz, who many of you know as the Madison Symphony concertmaster.
Strauss Overture to Die Fledermaus
Brahms Hungarian Dances 5,6,7
Dvořák Slavonic Dances Op.46 nos. 6,7
Tchaikovsky Selections from the Swan Lake Suite
Opening Scene, Little Swans, Czardas, Dance Russe,
Naha Greenholtz, violin
Strauss Persian March
Ravel Tzigane, Naha Greenholtz, violin
Strauss Emperor Waltz