press release : The Milwaukee Comedy Festival is celebrating 13 cluckin’ years of bringing joy and laughter to our beautiful city! Join us August 1-5, 2018, for the biggest comedy event of the year. Since 2005 the festival has featured the most talented performers in live stand-up comedy, improv, and sketch comedy we can find across the country. Our alumni have appeared on Comedy Central, Conan, Late Nite and many more. This year's festival will feature headliner Colin Quinn at Turner Hall Ballroom, and top comedy acts from across the country at multiple venues.