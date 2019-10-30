press release: Nerd Nite is a monthly-ish informal gathering at which nerds get together for nerdery of all sorts (well, mostly presentations and drinking). Nerds and non-nerds alike gather to meet, drink and learn something new. An institution in Boston, New York, Austin, Washington DC, Munich, San Francisco and now Philadelphia! It's like the Discovery Channel ... with beer!

Entry is free and open to all ages 21+