Northside Farmers' Market

to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-10-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-10-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-10-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-10-28 10:00:00

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Northside Farmers' Market - Early Winter Market, Sundays 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, 10/28-12/16.

The market will be held at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. We will have vegetables, meat, eggs, crafts and more. SNAP/EBT food benefits accepted, Double Dollars continues through the season.

Questions or vendor inquiries can be sent to manager.nfm@gmail.com

Info
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Farmers' Markets
608-695-0946
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-10-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-10-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-10-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-10-28 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-04 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-11 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-18 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2018-11-25 10:00:00