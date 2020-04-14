ONLINE: Nutrition to Support Maximum Wellness During Challenging Times

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to introduce Badger Talks LIVE…. a new Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/ UWConnects/ and tune in beginning April 9 to engage with UW– Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting, helpful and fun topics.

All April presentations will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 noon, followed by a Q&A.

Tuesday, April 14

Beth Olson, Associate Professor

Nutrition to Support Maximum Wellness During Challenging Times

Good nutrition can help us keep physically and mentally healthy, in order to keep doing all the things we need and want to do during challenging times. This talk will discuss how we can be mindful of the foods we eat to help support maximum health, while coping with new challenges in getting and preparing our food.