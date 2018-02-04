Opera Up Close

press release:

Sunday, February 4, 2018, 1-3pm, The Margaret C. Winston Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street

$20 general admission; Free for full-season subscribers; $10 for two-show subscribers

Join us for a behind-the-scenes preview of The Abduction from the Seraglio, featuring multimedia presentations, historical perspectives, a behind-the-scenes look at Madison Opera’s production, and a roundtable with leading artists. There’s no better way to get “Up Close” with Madison Opera.