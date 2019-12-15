PFLAG

Friends Meeting House 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Madison PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) monthly meeting. Everyone welcome. For further information visit our web site at www.pflag-madison.org. Help line 24/7: 608-848-2333 Checked daily.

3rd Sunday, September through May from 2-4:00 pm, Friends Meeting House, 1702 Roberts Court

Sunday, December 15: 2:00 - 3:00 PM High School Speaker Panel; 3:00 - 4:00 PM Support Sharing Circle

Friends Meeting House 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
LGBT, Support Groups
608-848-2333
