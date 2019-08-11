Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources & Support Launch

press release: Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources, and Support (P.O.W.E.R.S.) Fundraiser & Launch Party, 7:30 pm-midnight, Sunday, August 11, 2019, Art In, 1444 E Washington Avenue.

Music: Dumpster Dick, The Hasbians, Daily Smoker, Jennifer Hedstrom

Raffle, tarot readings, art+craft vendors

Cover: Suggested donation of $10

Pregnancy Options WI (P.O.W.E.R.S.) is a center of support for all pregnant people in Wisconsin that includes a 24-hour call line staffed by midwives and doulas, an educational website, and a network of referrals for every pregnancy experience. At P.O.W.E.R.S., we believe pregnant people are the authority over their own body and pregnancy. We believe every pregnant person deserves medically accurate, non-judgmental education, resources, and support for their unique reality. We support both pregnancy release -- which can include abortion, miscarriage, and stillbirth -- as well as pregnancy continuation. We support anyone who is pregnant, including queer and trans folx, people with low incomes, people of color, immigrant communities, youth, and faith-based communities.