PechaKucha

press release: Wisconsin has become a national hub for the Biohealth Industry. Biotech, Pharma, Biomanufacturing, and Health Technology firms are doing cool things like building lifesaving medical devices, supporting ground-breaking research, and developing new products that will shape the future of healthcare. Join us for an evening of stories about how Wisconsin innovators are connecting our region and hear the thrilling, peculiar, and unexpected insights they have gained about life through working in the Biohealth field.

Free, but tickets required.