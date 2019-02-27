press release: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. - Networking & Bar Open 5:00 p.m. Presentations start promptly at 5:30

Bio/Health Tech Connections X PechaKucha

Wisconsin is becoming a national hub for Biotech, Biomanufacturing, and Health Technology firms doing cool things like building lifesaving medical devices, supporting ground-breaking research and developing new products that will shape the way we track and improve healthcare in the future. Join for an evening of stories about how Wisconsin innovators are connecting our region and hear the thrilling, peculiar, and unexpected insights they have gained about life through working in the Biohealth Technology field.

What is PechaKucha? The concept is simple: Each presenter shows 20 images for 20 seconds apiece. It's an event that is never the same twice, so leave your expectations at the door.

FREE ticket required for admission. Tickets are available subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. Please bring paper ticket or have your ticket available on your mobile device. You may also check-in using your name. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the event starting at 5:00 pm. Reserved tickets not claimed by 5:30 pm on the evening of the event will be distributed to standby patrons.