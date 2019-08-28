press release:

Forward Fest x PechaKucha

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2018

Time: 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. (Doors & Bar Open 4:30 p.m.)

Location: Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center

Join us on August 28th for “Forward Fest x PechaKucha” as our speakers showcase innovative and creative ideas that elevate Wisconsin to the next level. PechaKucha is one of 50+ events during the 10th Annual Forward Festival; bringing together entrepreneurs and creatives in an 8-day celebration of innovation, technology, and collaboration.

What is PechaKucha? The concept is simple: Each presenter shows 20 images for 20 seconds apiece. It's an event that is never the same twice, so leave your expectations at the door.

Due to the number of attendees, pre-registration is highly recommended. Registering allows for fast and easy VIP registration the night of the event!

FREE ticket required for admission. Tickets are available subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. Please bring a paper ticket or have your ticket available on your mobile device. You may also check-in using your name. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the event starting at 4:30 pm. Reserved tickets not claimed by 5 pm on the evening of the event will be distributed to standby patrons.

Sponsored by Monona Terrace and High Tech Happy Hour. Devised and shared by KleinDytham Architecture. Monona Terrace is proud to serve as the official Madison site for PechaKucha.