2nd Floor, Hospital Entrance and Surgical Waiting Area, March 3-31

Just in time for spring, UW Hospital and Clinics is once again hosting the PhotoMidwest annual Member's Show. The exhibition features the work of our many talented local photographer-artists. In an era when we are surrounded by images, these are more than worth a trip. Looking for a special, locally crafted gift for any time of year? Proceeds from sales benefit local artists and the UW Health art program.

Opening Reception Sunday, March 11 from 1 - 3 PM