press release: Madison Children’s Museum invites children and families to celebrate Pi Day with pie and circle-themed activities on Thursday, March 14 (3/14), 1–5 p.m. (The first few digits of the number pi are 3.1415.)

At 1 p.m. there will be a storybook reading of the popular kids’ book Pickle Chiffon Pie, by Jolly Rodger Bradfield, followed by a pickle-chiffon pie–making workshop from 1:15–2 p.m. From 2–5 p.m. pi and circle-themed activities will be provided in the museum’s art studio.

Pi Day is an internationally observed celebration of the constant represented as π, which is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Madison Children’s Museum is dedicated to finding ways to make learning and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) topics engaging and accessible to children. Celebrations of Pi Day are a whimsical way to get early learners engaged in sophisticated mathematical concepts. In particular, connecting math with artistic and hands-on activities helps make math approachable for children—and even adults—who do not think that they are “good at math.”

All of Madison Children’s Museum’s Pi Day programs are free with museum registration and do not require pre-registration. Activities will be open to all visitors while supplies last.