× Expand TJ Lambert (DKH)/Colin Crowley (NG) Dasha Kelly Hamilton (left) and Nicholas Gulig. Dasha Kelly Hamilton (left), 2021-2022 Wisconsin poet laureate; and Nicholas Gulig, 2023-24 laureate.

media release: The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, in partnership with the Poet Laureate Commission, will present Poetry & Pi(e), a festive event featuring poetry readings and delicious pie. On Tuesday, March 14, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, Poetry & Pi(e) will feature readings by new Wisconsin poet laureate Nicholas Gulig and outgoing Wisconsin poet laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton. This will be a hybrid event, with the in-person experience held at the Promenade Lounge at the Overture Center for the Arts and including delicious, fresh baked pies catered by Hubbard Avenue Diner.

The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters is proud to provide the opportunity to be among the first to hear readings by Wisconsin’s new poet laureate, the heralded Nicholas Gulig who will attend in-person. Nicholas will be joined by departing poet laureate, the powerful Dasha Kelly Hamilton, who will be reading remotely.

“Bringing people together and shining a light on brilliance in Wisconsin is the heart of our work.” stated Erika Monroe-Kane, Academy Executive Director. “We are thrilled to provide an opportunity to hear the elegant, intimate poems of Nicholas Gulig and the compelling, artful work of Dasha Kelly Hamilton."

Tickets are available for the in-person and remote experiences. Academy members can purchase tickets for $20.00 each, while non-members can purchase tickets for $25.00 each. For those attending virtually, Academy members can attend for free, while non-members can purchase tickets for $5.00 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Poetry & Pi(e) page on the Wisconsin Academy’s website.