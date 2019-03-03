Rachel Corrie Commemoration

press release: Hashtag to Headlines: How the Gaza Great March of Return Challenged the World

2-4 pm, Sunday, March 3, First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive

Ahmed Abu Artema wrote a Facebook post on January 7, 2018, from his home in Rafah, Gaza, that echoed an idea that has reverberated throughout Palestinian history: What would happen if Palestinians marched nonviolently and in large numbers towards the boundary fence with Israel to demand respect for their rights and call attention to the Israeli-imposed blockade that has created hardship for millions of people for more than a decade?

On March 30, 2018, the #GreatMarchofReturn became a reality, grabbing headlines around the world. Ahmed Abu Artema will share his experience with the Great March of Return, his views on the future of nonviolent actions in Palestine, and his vision for a just and lasting peace. He will be joined by fellow Gaza native Jehad Abusalim, Chicago-based scholar and program associate for the American Friends Service Committee’s Gaza Unlocked campaign.

Free and open to the public. Refreshments and desserts including baklawa will be served. Palestinian olive oil, olive oil soap, crafts and food items will be for sale. For more information visit AFSC Tour or http://www. madisonrafah.org.

Ahmed Abu Artema

Please join us as we honor Rachel Corrie and welcome Ahmed Abu Artema to Madison. Ahmed Abu Artema is a 34-year-old Palestinian journalist, poet and peace activist. He is the author of the book "Organized Chaos" and his writings have been published in the New York Times, 972 Magazine, The Nation, Common Dreams and Mondoweiss. One of the founders of the Great March of Return, he has been interviewed by NPR, Middle East Eye, Al Jazeera, and CNN. His family was forced from Al Ramla village in Palestine in 1948 and he was born and grew up as a refugee in Rafah Camp in the Gaza strip, unable to even visit his ancestral home in what is now Israel. He lives in Gaza with his wife and four children. He is on a speaking tour of the U.S. during March 2019 at the invitation of the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC).

Sponsored by: American Friends Service Committee, First Unitarian Social Justice Ministry and Madison-Rafah Sister City Project.

Co-sponsored by; American Friends Service Committee-Madison; Amnesty International Group 139; Bright Stars of Bethlehem-Madison; Colombia Support Network; East Timor Action Network-Madison; Interfaith Peace Working Group; James Reeb Peace, Justice and Sustainability Group; Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison; Madison Friends Meeting (Quakers); Pax Christi-Madison; Playgrounds for Palestine-Madison; UNA-USA Dane County; Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom-Madison.