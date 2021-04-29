Reach Out Wisconsin

https://meet.google.com/fqo-vgwf-xst

press release: What’s Next for Health Care Reform: Sorting out the pros and cons of the ACA, single payer, Medicare-for-more, and other options.

While many Americans support the concept of “universal coverage,” they differ in their ideas and support for how such coverage should be achieved. The Affordable Care Act has survived a turbulent decade. Now the Biden Administration has now taken steps to build on the ACA: expanding subsidies to bring more people into the private insurance market and encourage states to expand Medicaid, exploring a potential public insurance option, and possibly opening Medicare to younger ages.

Some oppose such expansions of government programs, and believe the private sector better equipped to address our nation’s health care goals. Others are anxious to move more aggressively toward a government-run single-payer that eliminates the role for private insurance.

How might we assess the various options? This talk, by U. Wisconsin-Madison Health Policy Programs Director Donna Friedsam, will consider the various reforms, assessing their potential and relative effects on health care coverage, access, quality, costs, and more.

"The only way in which a human being can make some approach to knowing the whole of a subject, is by hearing what can be said about it by persons of every variety of opinion.” - John Stuart Mill

This event is free and open to the public.