press release: Should illegal/undocumented immigrants receive driver’s licenses and in-state college tuition in Wisconsin?

There are two sides to every story; come and hear speakers support each side and then decide for yourself. We are excited to have two excellent speakers offering different views: Susan Tully of the Federation for American Immigration Reform will come from Viroqua, and Primitivo Torres of Voces De La Frontera will come from Milwaukee.

After short speeches there will be a question and answer session with the audience, followed by an audience-led roundtable discussion. Come and share your opinion with us! All political affiliations are welcome.

Reach Out Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that seeks promote respect and civility in politics through thoughtful, rational discussion. If this is you, then join us!

This event is free and open to the public.