Reach Out Wisconsin

press release: How Can We Stop Mass Shootings?

Although mass shootings result in far fewer deaths than gun suicides, homicides, and accidents, they have an outsized impact on our national psyche and politics. Short term solutions generally fall into the categories of “fewer guns” or “more guns”. Brian Downey is a leader of “Wisconsin Friends of the NRA” who favors a minimum of restrictions. Tom Heberlein is an emeritus professor in the UW-Madison Department of Community and Environmental Sociology who favors the strict code of responsibility and relatively strong gun regulations that he has encountered in Sweden, where he now spends much of his time. Both speakers will also express opinions on whether there is a deeper problem in our society that leads to mass shootings, and if so how it could be addressed in the long-term.

Please stay for discussion after the talks and question period.

This event is free and open to the public.