press release: Universal Basic Income: Is it a way to end poverty in America or a way to impoverish America? There are two sides to every issue; come and hear opposing points of view then decide for yourself. After short speeches for and against, there will be an in-depth roundtable discussion with the audience, so come ready to share your opinion (if you want). We will explore questions like; Can we afford universal basic income? How will it affect the economy and poverty? Is it the answer to mass automation of jobs? Would it be fair?

Reach Out Wisconsin encourages people of all political affiliations to attend, as our purpose is to promote civil, intellectual debate and discussion. We hope to see you there!

This event is free and open to the public.