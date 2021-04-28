Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Wednesday April,28th, Meet at 10:30 AM, Burrows Park, 25 Burrows Road, Madison. This city park is located off of Sherman Ave., near Banzo’s Restaurant and Kappels Clock Shop. The parking lot, with restroom, is located on the backside, towards Lake Mendota. The ride will be on city streets, and parts of Capital City Trail. We will be going along the Yahara River, Lake Monona (Orton Park/ BB Clarke), to Olbrich Gardens area. We will stop at the Garver Feed Mill for a break, and returning back along Goodman Community Center and Tenny Park. The ride is approximately 12 miles. Please bring a lock, mask, and be aware of social distancing. Bob Brooks (cell 608 - 658-2016)