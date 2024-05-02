Sports for Active Seniors Biking

media release:

Arboretum Ride: Thursday 05/02/2024: (Rain date) Monday 05/06/2024

Start: Lake Farm Rd: Parking lot across from Lake Farm RV Park. At 11:00 am. Distance 17 miles

Parking Lot: Purchase Capital City Pass: (Credit Card) Daily: $5.00 Annual Pass: $25.00 Porta Potty: Yes

Route: Paved trails/ roads to Fish Hatchery Road bridge, continue through the woods towards Longford Terrace Road. Series of roads and bike paths to South Seminole Hwy. Approximately 6.3 miles. A good return point for a shorter ride. Follow Seminole Hwy bike lane across beltline to Arboretum entrance. Potty break at visitor center. Continue on Haywood Dr to South Park St.

Stop for Lunch: Choice: The Curve or the La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant.

Finish route through Brittingham Park back to the lot. Harry: call 608 697-5389 with questions Shorter ride alternative—Contact Yvonne at yvonnesor@gmail.com or 608-221-3926