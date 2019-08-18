Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Sunday August 18

1. Meet at Verona Park and Ride: at 9:00 am

2. Verona: From Highway 18/151, take exit # 92 for County Highway PB. Go north on Old County Highway PB for one mile. Turn left into the trailhead parking lot (2565 Old Co. Rd. PB, Verona, WI 53593). A shorter ride starts here.

3. We will bike approximately eight (8) miles to Riley’s Tavern which is on county hwy. J.

4. Riley’s serves pancakes (their special feature), and sausages along with some other menu choices.

5. We will return to Verona Park and Ride on the same trail.

6. The trail is crushed gravel, and is flat.

7. Most of the trail will go through open fields and marshes --- few trees. Sue Poehlman: sueann@tds.net

8. Bring plenty of water.

If you have questions call Sue Poehlman – 608-843-1381