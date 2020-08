press release: Thursday August 20: Ride the Glacial Drumlin Trail from Cottage Grove to Deerfield. Meet at 9:30 AM at the trail head in Cottage Grove. Bring a snack lunch and we will have a snack in Deerfield at the park. Total distance is 13.4 miles. This is trail riding. Bring your trail pass, H20, and your lunch. Please bring your own disinfecting material, a mask, and be aware of social distancing. Bob Brooks (608) 658-2016