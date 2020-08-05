Sports for Active Seniors Biking

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Wednesday August 5, meet at 10:30 AM at Olin Park boat landing parking lot. We will ride around Lake Monona counter clockwise. The ride will consist of city streets and bike trail. The route will be about 12 miles long. We will stop at the Garver Feed Mill for a break. Bring a lock, water bottle, mask, disinfecting material, and be aware of social distancing. Bob Brooks 658-2016 (cell)

608-658-2016
