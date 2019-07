Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Wednesday August 7: Olbrich Park Beer Garden Ride

Meet at 3:30 PM at Olin Park boat landing. We will ride to the Olbrich beer garden at Olbrich beach/park for a bite to eat and something to drink. We will be riding on city streets and bike trails. The route is about 12 miles round trip. Please bring a bike lock and bug spray. More info about the

beer garden is on the website link below:  https://www.olbrichbiergarten.com/

Bob Brooks:bandalaro@chartermi.net