Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Monday April 25, meet at Burrows Park, 25 Burrows Road, Madison. at 10 am. This city park is located off of Sherman Ave., near Banzo’s Restaurant and Kappels Clock Shop. The parking lot, with restroom, is located on the backside, towards Lake Mendota. The ride is approximately 12 miles. The ride will be on city streets, and parts of Capital City Trail. We will be going along the Yahara River, Lake Monona (Orton Park/BB Clarke), to Olbrich Gardens area. We will stop at Cafe Brittoli which is on the bike path. .Bob Brooks (cell 608-658-2016)