Sports for Active Seniors Biking

media release: Badger State Trail Monday Sept. 22 at 10:30am, start at Dawley Conservancy.

Directions: From the east: follow the beltline to Seminole Hwy. Turn south. Conservancy is on the right. It's a small parking lot, easy to miss. Once you cross Capital City Bike Trail it will be on the right 1/8 of a mile. From the west beltline use GPS . Distance: 25 miles

Lunch: Belleville at 12.5 miles, J & M Bar & Grill (Cash only, ATM machine available).

Kim & Harry 608-212-9536