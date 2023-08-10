Sports for Active Seniors Biking

media release: Start 9:00 Glacial Drumlin trailhead, 200 Main St, Cottage Grove. Crushed limestone (that coincidentally looks like dirt). We will ride out and back - Deerfield 7 miles or London 10 miles (one way). After the ride, gather at Olde Town Coffee House, 218 Main St (adjacent to trailhead parking) for breakfast, lunch or bakery items. There are restrooms at Deerfield community park.

For a shorter alternative to this ride, Yvonne would like to start in Deerfield and ride towards the main group and turn around when we meet them about half way. Since they will be riding faster, we should start about 8:45 from Deerfield. Please let me know if you’d like to join me. Yvonne 608-221-3926 or yvonnesor@gmail.com.