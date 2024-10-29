Sports for Active Seniors Biking

media release: Fitchburg to Goodland Park - Tue. 10/29/2024 10:30 AM. Distance: 16 to 17 miles Unfortunately NO short ride option.

Meet at Harry’s home, 2876 Winterhazel Lane, Fitchburg.

Directions:Hwy 14 towards Oregon, first exit to Cty MM. Turn right at at Stop Sign on Syene Rd and continue past Fire Department on the left. Turn right onto Ninebark Drive at the bottom of the hill (Swan Creek Subdivision). Left: Coneflower Drive, Left: Fox Sedge. House is straight ahead at the curve with Solar panels.

The ride will include the New Waucheeta Connector Trail to the Lower Yahara River Trail. Lunch after the ride : Laredo’s Mexican Restaurantif desired.

Harry Andruss: 608-697-5389