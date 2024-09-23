Sports for Active Seniors Biking

media release: MONDAY 09/23/2024 - 10 AM - Green Lake, WI (Loop the Lake). Meet at Green Lake Chamber of Commerce assuming it's the Town Square Trailhead at 550 Mills Street. Parking is free. ( Trail: 23 miles). Lunch: Reilly's Pub & Grill facing the lake. We will be stopping for lunch. Those that wish to continue riding may do so?

Green Lake from my home is about a 1 hour and 20 minutes' drive. I've never ridden the route, but have heard wonderful things about the ride. Mostly streets and county roads. The route does run along the lake in some areas. I have a map with street names for us to follow. During a conversation with the chamber they reassured me that the route is well posted.

Any Questions: call Harry Andruss :608 697-5389

Looking forward to this fun filled scenic ride!

Rain Date: Wednesday 09/27/2024