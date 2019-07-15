Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Meet at the Warner Park Shelter, (the multi-colored shelter (N.Sherman Ave. & Northport Drive ) at 4:00 PM. We will ride the Northside of Madison, going through Maple Bluff, Governor’s Mansion, Tenny Park boat locks, and over towards the Goodman Center, and returning to Warner Park. Approximate distance 12 miles. The ride will be on city streets and bike trail. Following the bike ride, there is a free concert at the Warner Park Shelter. The concert starts at 6:00 PM. The band that is playing is called Pupy Costello. There is a concession stand that has brats, hot dogs, popcorn, and etc. for sale. Please bring your bike lock, chair or blanket, and bug spray. Thanks Bob Brooks 658-2016