Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: The Buck Moon Ride will be an evening ride on Tuesday July 16. Meet at 5:45PM at Olin Park boat landing area. This will be an evening ride, and there should be a full moon. We will do less than a 10 mile bike ride it will be on the trail and city streets. We will stop at the Monana Terrace roof top and eat at the Lake Vista Café. We will view the sunset and the full moon. Bring a lock, and lights for your bike, and mosquito spray. We will then return to Olin Park. This ride is similar to the ride that Joan Rubens did a few year ago. Bob Brooks 658-2016