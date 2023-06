media release: Wednesday July 19- The Great Sauk State Trail. Meet at 11:00 AM at the Chamber of Commerce Trailhead/Welcome Center. 109 Phillips Blvd. Sauk City. This ride will be 22 miles total, and is an out and back ride on a black top surface. The only restroom is at the Trailhead. If riders want to eat after the ride, The Vintage Brewery is near the trail. Please bring water, sunscreen, and a lock. Thanks, Bob Brooks (608) 658-2016