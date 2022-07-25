Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Monday July 25th. Meet at the Warner Park Shelter, (the multi-colored shelter at N. Sherman Ave. & Northport Drive) at 4:00 PM on Monday July 25. We will ride the Northside of Madison, going through Maple Bluff, Governor’s Mansion, Tenny Park boat locks, and over towards the Goodman Center, and returning to Warner Park. Approximate distance 10 miles. The ride will be on city streets and bike trails. Following the bike ride, there is a free concert at the Warner Park Shelter. The concert starts at 6:00 PM. The band that is playing is called Lady’s Must Swing. There will be a food cart available to buy refreshments. Please bring your bike lock, chair or blanket, and bug spray. Thanks Bob Brooks (608) 658-2016 bandalaro@chartermi.net