Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Sunday June 26 - Bike & Coffee: 8:00 a.m. - meet at 3201 Anderson St - Goodman Sports Complex (between the airport and MATC). Get on Starkweather Creek bike path to Capitol City path to Monona Terrace. Approximately 5 miles. In the first mile, there are two circular overpass bridges (crossing 30 and East Wash). To avoid both bridges, park at Salvation Army Community Center - 3030 Darbo Drive. We will pick you up there. Approximately 4 miles to Monona Terrace.

Monona Terrace - lock our bikes in bike rack and walk three blocks to Colectivo Coffee - 25 S. Pinckney - for coffee, bakery, breakfast. If you are unable to bike that day but would like to join us for coffee plan on 8:45 ish. Please let me know if you will be starting at Darbo Drive so we can watch for you. Most of the route is paved bike path but some city streets. The path crosses multiple streets where we will need to watch traffic.

Please bring a lock and water. Hope you can join us. Any questions please contact me. Thank you. Mary Price 608-513-5724 maryswmr@gmail.com