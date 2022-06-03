Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Meet at 10:15 AM at Olin Park boat landing, parking lot. We will bike the trail to Lake Farm Park and go over the bridge

( Lower Yahara River Trail ) across Lake Waubesa ( Mud Lake) to Lewis Park.. We will stop at the Parkside pub on the way back. For those who want a shorter ride, you can meet us at 9 Springs or Lake Farm park. (if planning on meeting us us at 9 Springs or Lake Farm Park, please let me know: Bob Brooks 608- 658-2016). Estimated distance about 15 miles.