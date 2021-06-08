Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Tuesday June 8 Olbrich Park Biergarten Ride Meet at 3:30 PM at Olin Park boat landing. We will ride to the Olbrich Biergarten at Olbrich beach/park for a bite to eat and something to drink. We will be riding on city streets and bike trails. The route is about 12 miles long. Please bring a bike lock, mask, and be aware of social distancing.More info about the Biergarten is on the website link. https://www.olbrichbiergarten.com/. Bob Brooks 608-658-2016