press release: Wednesday May 19, on The Great Sauk State Trail. Meet at12:00 Noon at the Chamber of Commerce Trailhead/Welcome Center. 109 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City. This ride will be approximately 20 miles. The ride will be on a black top surface. There are only restrooms at the Trailhead. Bring water, bug spray, bike lock, your mask, and please be aware of social distancing. Thanks. Bob Brooks (608) 658-2016