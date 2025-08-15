Sports for Active Seniors Biking

media release: Friday, August 15 - 10:30 a.m. Middleton Commuter

Meet at the Terrace Avenue Parking Lot (7438 Terrace Avenue, Middleton). Restrooms are available close by before the ride begins. This round-trip ride is about 18 miles on paved roads and the paved US Highway 12 Path. The path ends at Rauls Road, north of Springfield Corners, on the way to Sauk City. Northbound from Middleton, the ride is primarily uphill; southbound, it’s mostly downhill.

Lunch: Missouri Tavern (7071 Kickaboo Road, Waunakee). It has a bicycle parking rack. Food options available at the Tavern are limited to frozen pizza and chips so feel free to bring your own lunch. We can always buy drinks at the Tavern. Shorter Ride Option: The ride can be shortened to about 12 miles by stopping at the Tavern while heading northbound and awaiting the return of those riding on to Rauls Road.

Thoughts: One might be concerned about noisy Beltline traffic. On the plus side, however, riding is on long stretches of paved bike trail between street crossings, and there is an interesting mix of urban, suburban, and rural scenery.

Monday, August 25 10:30 a.m. Middleton Trails

Meet at the Terrace Avenue Parking Lot (7438 Terrace Avenue, Middleton). Restrooms are available close by before the ride begins. The ride is about 18 miles on paved roads and trails before lunch and on some packed dirt and a small amount of loose gravel after lunch. The ride will first follow the South, West, and North Forks of the Pheasant Branch Trail. After lunch, the ride will go East along the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor and through the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Lunch: Paul’s Neighborhood Bar (2401 Parmenter Street, Middleton), with a bicycle parking rack in the parking lot. Please bring a lock. Shorter Ride Option: A 6-mile ride can be taken by starting and ending at Paul’s. RSVP if you intend to take the shorter ride.

Call or text Chris, ride leader, at 513-265-5901 with any questions about these two rides.