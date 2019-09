press release: SAS Bike Ride Thursday October 3. Ride the Glacial Drumlin Trail from Cottage Grove to Deerfield. Meet at 9:30 AM at the trail head in Cottage Grove. We will have lunch at the Olde Town Coffee House, in Cottage Grove, when finished. Total distance is 13.4 miles. This is trail riding. Bring your trail pass & H20. Bob Brooks 658-2016 Cell